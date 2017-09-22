Greece makes measles vaccination appeal amid European spike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health authorities in Greece have issued a public appeal to participate in vaccination and booster shot programs following a spike in measles cases in the country amid an outbreak in Europe.

The Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 166 cases had been reported in the country in 2016-17, with an increase in recent days.

More than 17,000 measles cases have been reported in that period in 30 European countries monitored by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, resulting in 40 deaths.

The European agency said the highest concentration of cases was reported in Romania.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.