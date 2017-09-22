201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece makes measles vaccination…

Greece makes measles vaccination appeal amid European spike

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 7:00 am 09/22/2017 07:00am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health authorities in Greece have issued a public appeal to participate in vaccination and booster shot programs following a spike in measles cases in the country amid an outbreak in Europe.

The Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 166 cases had been reported in the country in 2016-17, with an increase in recent days.

More than 17,000 measles cases have been reported in that period in 30 European countries monitored by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, resulting in 40 deaths.

The European agency said the highest concentration of cases was reported in Romania.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?