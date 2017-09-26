201.5
Going deaf has sharpened my art, David Hockney says

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 6:57 am 09/26/2017 06:57am
Renowned British painter David Hockney poses during the unveiling of a huge painting he is donating to the Pompidou Center in Paris, "The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire.", in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The 2011 painting includes 32 panels stretching more than 3 meters high and nearly 10 meters wide, and goes on display this week as part of a traveling retrospective of the 80-year-old Hockney's work. (AP photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Renowned British painter David Hockney says his hearing loss has helped sharpen his sense of space and perspective.

Speaking Tuesday at a retrospective of his work at Paris’ Pompidou Center, Hockney said: “If you lose one sense, you gain other senses, and I feel I could see space clearer. I put it down to the hearing loss. … I can’t tell what sound is coming from where.”

Ever curious and innovative, the 80-year-old artist said he’s currently working on reverse perspective paintings.

Hockney donated a huge work to the Pompidou Center, “The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire,” that’s part of the traveling retrospective opening in Paris this week.

Hockney’s depictions of sun-dappled Los Angeles swimming pools and wooded Yorkshire hills are among the best-known images in contemporary art.

