501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Giro d'Italia to open…

Giro d’Italia to open 2018 race in Israel

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:33 am 09/14/2017 05:33am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Giro d’Italia cycling race will open next year’s event in Israel, marking the first time any leg of the sport’s Grand Tours will take place outside of Europe.

Race organizers say details of the exact route of the three-day leg in Israel will be announced next week. Italian and Israeli ministers will make the announcement, along with Spanish great Alberto Contador.

More than 175 of the world’s best cyclists will arrive in Israel for the race, one cycling’s top three stage races along with the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta. For the first time in its 101-year history, the Giro will begin outside Europe.

Viewed by hundreds of millions across the globe, this will be the biggest sporting event ever held in Israel.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?