Germany’s Merkel, rival Schulz square up for only TV debate

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left rival, Martin Schulz, are poised to hold their only televised debate Sunday, three weeks before the country’s general election.

Both candidates have run lackluster campaigns so far, prompting yawns from political commentators. Germany’s respected news weekly Der Spiegel depicted Merkel on its front page Saturday asleep in a boxing ring, with a tiny Schulz standing timidly behind her and the headline “wake up!”

Some 20 million Germans — almost a third of the electorate in this country of 80 million — are predicted to tune in to the 90-minute debate to be broadcast simultaneously by four large TV stations from 8.15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

Speaking earlier this week, Schulz criticized Merkel for refusing to debate in front of a public audience or have a second contest closer to the Sept. 24 vote.

“This is the first time in this election campaign that German citizens have the opportunity to see me and Ms. Merkel in immediate contact,” said Schulz, who was previously president of the European Parliament, the EU’s legislative body.

The candidates will field questions from four journalists, a format that suits Merkel, a trained physicist known for combining a mastery of facts and occasional glimpses of wry humor.

“She wants this rigid corset,” Schulz told reporters. “Those who know me know that corsets don’t fit me.” The Social Democratic Party unexpectedly nominated the 61-year-in in January to challenge Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term as leader of Europe’s biggest economy.

The Social Democrats are trailing Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats in all recent opinion polls. The parties are currently in a so-called grand coalition at the national level.

Four smaller parties are expected to win seats in the next Parliament, including the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, that’s campaigned strongly against immigration in the wake of Merkel’s decision to open the country’s borders to hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers. The issue is seen as one of the veteran leader’s biggest vulnerabilities, with AfD and its supporters taking to social media to blame Merkel for crimes committed by migrants.

The growing importance of social media in this election was emphasized Sunday when the Social Democrats were forced to apologize for inadvertently posting online ads declaring their candidate the winner of the debate — hours before it had even started.

