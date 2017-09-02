501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany: Merkel, rival Schulz…

Germany: Merkel, rival Schulz gear up for TV election debate

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 7:59 am 09/02/2017 07:59am
Share
FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left rival Martin Schulz are preparing for their only televised election debate Sunday Sept. 3, 2017 ahead of the country’s Sept. 24 vote. Merkel, who heads the center-right Christian Democrats, has been stepping up her campaign in recent weeks as she seeks a fourth term leading Europe’s biggest economy.(AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left rival Martin Schulz are preparing for their only televised election debate Sunday before the country’s Sept. 24 vote.

Merkel, who heads the center-right Christian Democrats, has been stepping up her campaign in recent weeks as she seeks a fourth term leading Europe’s biggest economy.

Schulz was the president of the European Parliament until his Social Democratic Party unexpectedly nominated him in January to challenge Merkel.

A poll published Friday by public broadcaster ZDF puts the Social Democrats at 22 percent compared with 39 percent for Merkel’s Union bloc. The survey of 1,309 German voters had a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

The parties are currently in a coalition at the national level, but have expressed a desire for change.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?