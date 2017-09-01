501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany investigating cultural goods…

Germany investigating cultural goods lost under communists

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 6:14 am 09/01/2017 06:14am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German foundation established to track down cultural assets stolen by the Nazis says it’s starting a new project to investigate items taken in the post-war Soviet occupation zone and in communist East Germany.

The German Lost Art Foundation said two pilot projects launched Friday will be carried out with the help of researchers at the Dresden University of Technology and the agency overseeing the former East German Stasi secret police records.

A two-year project will focus on the Stasi’s clandestine 1962 operation “Aktion Licht” in which safes, safety deposit boxes, vaults and cellars locked since the end of World War II were opened and their contents taken.

A second six-month project seeks to inventory Stasi documents on expropriations of art and cultural property and produce a searchable electronic catalog.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?