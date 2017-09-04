Germany federation head calls for tighter ticket controls

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel wants European associations to work closer together to combat hooligan behavior after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifier in Prague.

Grindel tells Kicker magazine “we need to discuss the issue of ticket distribution together with the European associations and find ways to ensure more control throughout Europe.”

Grindel was scathing in his criticism of a group of about 200 German supporters who chanted the slogans during Friday’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. They also verbally abused Germany striker Timo Werner.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the supporters did not get their tickets through the federation’s official channels, and Grindel has suggested that problems involving unruly fans can occur when tickets are allowed on sale on the open market.

