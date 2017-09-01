501.5
Germany: 2 more citizens held on political grounds in Turkey

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 6:32 am 09/01/2017 06:32am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says two more Germans have been arrested in Turkey for what it considers political reasons, deepening tensions between the two countries.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters that the arrests took place on Thursday. She said that airport police in Antalya confirmed to Germany’s consulate in Izmir information it received through other channels. She wouldn’t elaborate either on the people involved or the circumstances of the arrests.

Adebahr said Friday German officials haven’t yet been allowed to speak by phone with the detainees.

The arrests bring to 12 the number of Germans held in Turkey for what Berlin considers political reasons, including two journalists and a human rights activist. At least four of the 12 have dual citizenship, though that isn’t the case with the latest two.

