501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German prosecutors seek maximum…

German prosecutors seek maximum term in neo-Nazi murder case

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 7:59 am 09/12/2017 07:59am
Share
Terror suspect Beate Zschaepe arrives in the court room in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2017. German prosecutors said that Zschaepe as the main defendant in the high-profile neo-Nazi trial should receive a life sentence for her alleged role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader,pool)

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors asked a German court Tuesday to impose the highest possible sentence against the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi trial, saying she played a key role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground.

Federal prosecutor Herbert Diemer called for judges to convict Beate Zschaepe of murder and hand her a life sentence without the usual possibility of parole after 15 years. He also asked for her to be detained beyond her sentence, saying she is a threat to the public.

Zschaepe has been on trial since May 2013. She is accused of aiding two accomplices, Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, in the killing of eight Turks, a Greek and a policewoman, and in carrying out two bomb attacks that wounded dozens of people, between 2000 and 2007. Boehnhardt and Mundlos, both core members of the group, died in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011.

In Germany, prosecutors request a sentence before the verdict is passed. The court will next hear pleas from co-plaintiffs and defense lawyers before ruling on the case against Zschaepe and four co-defendants in the coming months.

In his closing plea, Diemer described Zschaepe as an “ice-cold, calculating person” who shared Mundlos and Boehnardt’s far-right ideology and desire to terrorize migrants. He held the 42-year-old defendant equally responsible for the killings even though she never pulled the trigger.

The NSU case exposed numerous errors on the part of German police and intelligence agencies. Authorities spent years investigating the migrant victims’ possible ties to organized crime while ignoring evidence pointing to a far-right motive. Evidence in the case was destroyed or lost shortly after Zschaepe’s arrest, prompting lawyers for victims’ families to accuse authorities of a cover-up.

Diemer asked the court to hand co-defendant Ralf Wohlleben a 12-year-sentence for accessory to murder for allegedly providing the group with a Ceska pistol used in nine of the killings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?