German police stop truck with 51 migrants squeezed inside

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:09 am 09/16/2017 08:09am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have stopped a truck near the German-Polish border with 51 people squeezed inside, among them 17 children.

Federal police say the truck was stopped early Saturday on the highway A12 near the eastern German town of Muellrose.

Police said some of the people inside were dehydrated and all were thirsty and hungry. They were taken to the nearby town of Frankfurt an der Oder where they received food, drinks and medical care. According to first findings, most of the people are from Iraq.

Police said the 46-year-old Turkish driver was detained on suspicion of human trafficking. The truck was also registered in Turkey.

