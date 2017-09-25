201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German police arrest wanted…

German police arrest wanted man after he tries to vote drunk

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:35 am 09/25/2017 11:35am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A drunk German man who insisted on voting in Sunday’s election despite lacking the necessary documents has landed in jail — after police discovered he was wanted for arrest.

The unidentified 46-year-old tried to cast his ballot in the eastern town of Guben, but was turned away by election officials.

The inebriated would-be voter caused a scene, prompting officials to call police.

German daily Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported Monday that officers checked the man’s identity, found that he had a seven-month sentence to serve and promptly arrested him.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News Trending Now World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?