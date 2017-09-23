201.5
German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 brought back home

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 8:09 am 09/23/2017 08:09am
From left: former co-pilot Juergen Vietor, former passenger Diana Muell, and former stewardess Gabriele von Lutzau stand in front of a part of Lufthansa plane 'Landshut' at the airport in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Lufthansa passenger jet hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities has returned home. The dpa news agency reported Saturday most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the southern city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A Lufthansa passenger jet that was hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of a far-left militant group’s campaign against West German authorities has returned home.

The dpa news agency reported Saturday that most parts of the Boeing 737 arrived Saturday in the city of Friedrichshafen, where they will be reassembled and displayed at the Dornier Museum.

The remainder is due to arrive Wednesday from Brazil. The aircraft ended up in a Brazilian carrier’s fleet and had been sitting decommissioned at the country’s Fortaleza Airport for years.

A Palestinian group demanding the release of members of West Germany’s Red Army Faction hijacked a Mallorca to Frankfurt flight in October 1977. The hijacking marked the peak of the “German Autumn” of leftist violence.

German commandos stormed the plane in Mogadishu, Somalia.

