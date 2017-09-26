201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German parties holding first…

German parties holding first meetings after election

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 2:52 am 09/26/2017 02:52am
Share
German chancellor Angela Merkel attends a party meeting at the party's headquarters, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 one day after the parliamentary elections. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German parties’ newly elected parliamentary groups are holding their first meetings after an election that left Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc weakened but still on top. It now faces a complicated task of forming a coalition government and the prospect of robust opposition from both the right and left.

The most politically plausible option for the next government led by Merkel is a three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Merkel has said she wants to seek talks with them, but also with her former coalition partner, the Social Democrats — who say they will go into opposition.

Lawmakers for the nationalist, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, who have entered parliament for the first time, will also meet Tuesday in Berlin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest