501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German opposition leaders fault…

German opposition leaders fault Merkel-Schulz debate

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 2:47 am 09/04/2017 02:47am
Share
The screenshot provided by RTL shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, of the Christian Democratic party, and her challenger Martin Schulz of the Social Democratic party as they attend the only TV debate three weeks before the German parliament elections in a TV studio in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (RTL via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German opposition leaders are complaining that Chancellor Angela Merkel and challenger Martin Schulz left key issues unmentioned in their single televised debate ahead of the Sept. 24 election.

Sunday night’s debate saw Merkel and Schulz lock horns over how to deal with Turkey and the issue of migrants.

Anton Hofreiter, the caucus leader of the opposition Greens — a potential coalition partner for both leaders — said they spent too little time on Germany’s future during the debate. He said neither leader spoke about climate protection or education, or said much about the impact of technological development. He scored the debate as a draw on ARD television Monday.

Left Party leader Katja Kipping said: “issues that I know from speaking to people really worry them barely came up at all.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?