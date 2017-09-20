201.5
German officials see no sign of election hacking _ yet

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 11:21 am 09/20/2017 11:21am
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves to the guests during a campaign appearance in the Fischhalle in Wismar, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Merkel attends two campaign events in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Tuesday. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say there’s no sign of concerted cyberattacks aimed at influencing the outcome of the country’s upcoming election, but are warning against giving the all-clear yet.

Security officials have warned that Russia in particular might attempt to destabilize Germany by promoting extremist parties in Sunday’s vote.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told German daily Bild on Wednesday that the “we don’t see that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has meddled in the campaign.”

The minister said that “maybe they didn’t try. Maybe it’s still coming,” citing the last-minute release of Emmanuel Macron’s party’s emails on the eve of May’s French presidential election.

Researchers have noted an increase in automated tweets in recent weeks backing the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, but believe the impact on regular voters will be small.

