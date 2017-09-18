501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German foreign minister urges…

German foreign minister urges direct talks with North Korea

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 3:30 am 09/18/2017 03:30am
Share
This undated photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for direct talks with North Korea in the standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Officials in Germany, which holds an election Sunday, have been adamant that there must be a diplomatic solution. Chancellor Angela Merkel has pointed to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Monday’s edition of the Bild daily that the world should wait for sanctions to bite, but “visions and courageous steps” also are needed.

He said “a security guarantee other than the nuclear bomb” is needed for North Korea and pointed to Cold War detente as an example. Gabriel said that requires direct negotiations with North Korea and argued that the U.S., China and Russia should participate.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?