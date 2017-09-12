501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German court ends Auschwitz…

German court ends Auschwitz trial, cites defendant’s health

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 5:12 am 09/12/2017 05:12am
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016 file photo Hubert Zafke sits in a courtroom ahead of his trial in Neubrandenburg, eastern Germany. A German court has ended the trial of the former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp after experts determined the 96-year-old is unfit for trial. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ended the trial of former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp after experts determined the 96-year-old is unfit for trial.

Prosecutors said last month they were seeking to end the prosecution of Hubert Zafke following two recent examinations by experts. News agency dpa reported that Neubrandenburg state court spokesman Carl Christian Deutsch said Tuesday the defendant is no longer fit for trial because of his dementia.

Zafke was charged with 3,681 counts of accessory to murder in 2015 for allegedly helping the Auschwitz camp function. His attorney says he did nothing criminal.

Zafke’s trial was marked by lengthy delays over questions of his health. In June, three judges were removed after prosecutors and attorneys representing Auschwitz victims and their families complained of bias.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?