Gabriel Jesus, Sane score twice as City routs Liverpool 5-0

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 9:48 am 09/09/2017 09:48am
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores his side's 3rd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scored twice to steer Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, inflicting Juergen Klopp’s heaviest loss in management in 11 years.

Liverpool’s capitulation at the Etihad Stadium unfolded after Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute for a high challenge on Ederson that led to the goalkeeper being carried off on a stretcher.

At the time, City was only leading through Sergio Aguero’s 24th-minute strike. Once City had a man advantage, Gabriel Jesus netted again in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes into the second half.

The Brazil forward was then substituted and his replacement, Sane, grabbed two goals as well.

It was a miserable Liverpool debut for Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, whose last game for Arsenal was in a 4-0 rout by Klopp’s team before the international break.

Liverpool’s optimism has been quickly deflated. Not since Klopp’s Mainz was beaten 6-1 by Werder Bremen in October 2006 has the German experienced a heavier loss in his coaching career.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
