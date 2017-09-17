501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French journalist back home…

French journalist back home after being detained in Turkey

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 7:16 am 09/17/2017 07:16am
Share

ROISSY-EN-FRANCE, France (AP) — A French journalist who was detained for 51 days in Turkey on charges of aiding a terror group has returned to France, saying his sudden release came as a surprise.

Loup Bureau, a 27 year-old freelance journalist, was arrested in southeastern Turkey on July 26 while reporting on Kurds living near the Iraqi border.

He was freed Friday, the day after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Several media groups had appealed for his release.

After touching ground in Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport, he told journalists “it was a bit of a surprise, as there were no signs announcing my release.”

Bureau said he was “well treated” while in prison. He says “today I am exhausted but extremely happy to be here.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?