201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French far-left leader rallies…

French far-left leader rallies Macron critics to streets

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 3:22 am 09/23/2017 03:22am
Share
French President Emmanuel Macron signs documents in front of the media to promulgate a new labor bill in his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Macron has signed Friday five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor measures aimed at boosting growth, his first major reform since his election. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is rallying disaffected voters against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to weaken worker protections.

Melenchon’s party, Defiant France, says it is busing in protesters from more than 150 French towns for a protest march in Paris on Saturday. Other activist groups have promised to join.

Macron changed France’s labor laws amid spreading discontent with his presidency on Friday by signing decrees that reduce unions’ influence over workplace rules.

The decrees also make it easier for companies to fire workers. Macron says the change is needed to compete in the global economy. Opponents say he is dismantling the French lifestyle.

Melenchon wants the decrees withdrawn and is protesting what he calls the “authoritarian” way Macron imposed the reforms by bypassing parliamentary debate.

More protests are planned.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?