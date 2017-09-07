501.5
French explosives probe: 3rd arrest, contacts with Syria

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 5:09 am 09/07/2017 05:09am
French police officers walk as two people have been detained after a possible explosives laboratory was discovered in Villejuif, south of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Paris. The prosecutor's office said that "elements that may be part of the composition of explosives" were discovered in an apartment (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say three men in custody in a probe into explosives found in a Paris suburb had talked about wanting to target banks and had spoken by phone with someone in Syria.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a third man was detained early Thursday after two others were detained the day before. The prosecutor’s office said the men are between 36 and 47 years old but provided no further information.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Francetvinfo Thursday that the men apparently wanted to set off explosives in a bank to steal money and had registered phone calls to unspecified people in Syria.

Authorities found TATP, a peroxide-based explosive that has been employed by Islamic extremists, in the apartment in the town of Villejuif. A counterterrorism investigation was opened.

