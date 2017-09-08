501.5
France's Macron urges greater European investment in Greece

France’s Macron urges greater European investment in Greece

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 4:46 am 09/08/2017 04:46am
French president Emmanuel Macron waves to the crowd at Pnyx hill in Athens, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Standing at a Greek site where democracy was conceived, French President Emmanuel Macron called on members of the European Union to reboot the 60-year-old bloc with sweeping political reforms or risk a "slow disintegration. (Aris Messinis/Pool via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — France’s president has called for greater European investment in Greece to help offset the cash-strapped country’s increasing reliance on non-European countries, notably China.

Addressing a round-table of Greek and French business leaders on Friday, Emmanuel Macron said Greece was “forced” to choose non-European investors “because the Europeans were not there.”

That, he added, showed that “the Europeans have no faith in Europe.”

Macron is on a two-day visit to Greece. On Thursday, he met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and presented his vision for Europe in a speech at the site of the ancient Athenian assembly, seen as an enduring icon of democracy worldwide.

Later Friday, he is due to visit French cultural institutions in Athens.

Asia News Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
