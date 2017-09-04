501.5
France’s Macron meets with Venezuela opposition figures

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:43 pm 09/04/2017 12:43pm
Venezuelan leading opposition activist, Roberto Patino, left, President of the Venezuelan parliament, Julio Borges, third from left, and vice president of the Venezuelan parliament, Freddy Guevara, fourth from left, attend a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Macron, who recently called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's leadership a "dictatorship," denounced the move and said Saturday on Twitter: "We are waiting for Lilian Tintori in Europe. The Venezuelan opposition must remain free." (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has met with senior figures of Venezuela’s opposition on a self-styled “European tour” to rally international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Julio Borges, the president of Venezuela’s parliament, its vice-president Freddy Guevara and leading opposition activist Roberto Patino arrived at the Elysee Palace Monday. Lilian Tintori, a prominent opposition activist and wife of prominent political prisoner Leopoldo Lopez, was not present even though she was meant to attend.

Tintori said her passport had been confiscated and that she was barred from leaving Venezuela.

Macron recently described Maduro’s leadership a “dictatorship.”

Borges tweeted over the weekend that he will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the coming days.

