501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France: Wedding guest charged…

France: Wedding guest charged in missing girl case

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 7:59 am 09/04/2017 07:59am
Share
This notice released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a call for witnesses and an undated portrait of a missing girl, Maelys, The notice, released on the Gendarmerie Nationale Twitter account, reads in French: "Call for witnesses" - "Worrying disappearance of a minor". French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.(Gendarmerie Nationale via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have handed preliminary kidnapping charges to a 34-year-old man in the case of a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a wedding celebration in France.

Grenoble prosecutor’s office said late Sunday that the man attended the same wedding last month. The suspect was one of two men detained then released last week without charges after being questioned.

The prosecutor’s office said the man denied any wrongdoing but his explanation “did not convince investigation judges,” who charged him with “kidnapping, illegal confinement or arbitrary detention of a minor of less than 15 years.”

Several French media reported that DNA traces of the girl were found in the suspect’s car.

Bernard Meraud, the lawyer representing the suspect, told BFMTV channel that the DNA traces of the girl were found only because the missing child had played inside his client’s vehicle with another child.

“His dogs were mentioned during the party so the children, as they were playing outside, came to him and asked to see his dogs in his car,” Meraud said. “He opened the door, turned over the passenger front seat, the children went on the back seat, looked inside the boot and came out. That’s it.”

The girl, identified as Maelys De Araujo by Grenoble prosecutors, was last seen on Aug. 27 at the village hall in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, 85 kilometers (53 miles) from Lyon in southeastern France.

Police have questioned more than 200 potential witnesses and hundreds of volunteers have helped searching the area, but the girl was still missing on Monday morning. Police dogs found the girl’s scent but lost it in the hall’s parking lot, suggesting she may have been forced into a vehicle or gotten into one voluntarily.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?