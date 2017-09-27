France, Italy expected to announce deal on French shipyard

PARIS (AP) — The French and Italian governments are confident a will be announced Wednesday allowing Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to take control of a key French shipyard.

France had this summer blocked the takeover of the shipyard STX, citing concerns about jobs but annoying the Italian government. The sides then said they hoped to reach a deal to combine forces in shipbuilding to create a European champion.

French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters Wednesday he hopes to be “on the path of a shipbuilding world giant.”

The announcement is expected Wednesday when French President Macron meets Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni.

Le Monde newspaper reports, without identifying sources, both governments agreed on a deal giving Fincantieri a 51 percent stake in STX, with France allowed to take control back if needed.

