501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Former UK leader advises…

Former UK leader advises immigration curbs instead of Brexit

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 7:36 am 09/10/2017 07:36am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is proposing tough new immigration rules as part of a plan to keep Britain from leaving the European Union.

The longtime Brexit opponent said Sunday that controlling immigration from other EU countries would satisfy the British public’s demands without having to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

Blair concedes that the open borders that were in place during his tenure are no longer appropriate. He called instead for a system that would restrict the free movement of people enshrined in EU law and require newcomers to register with UK authorities.

He said in a Sunday Times article that the mandate British voters gave in the 2016 referendum that approved leaving the EU can be respected without the upheaval of Brexit.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?