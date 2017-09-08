501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ex-UKIP head Farage would…

Ex-UKIP head Farage would take Merkel over Schulz

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 11:02 am 09/08/2017 11:02am
Share
Former UK Independence Party leader, Nigel Farage attends a news conference with Alternative for Germany, AfD, deputy chairwoman Beatrix von Storch in Berlin, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, whose party helped bring about the British decision to leave the European Union, says he’d prefer the next German government be led by Chancellor Angela Merkel than her main challenger Martin Schulz, but that he’s “not a big fan of either.”

Speaking at a rally of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party on Friday ahead of the Sept. 24 election, Farage called Schulz, a former European Parliament president, a “pro-EU fanatic” who’d “put the interests of Brussels” first in Brexit negotiations.

Merkel, he says, “in terms of current contemporary European leaders, has more authority than all the rest.”

He says “she’s made some pretty big, major historical errors herself but I think Mrs. Merkel is more likely to listen to the voice of German industry and listen to the voice of German workers.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?