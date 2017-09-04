501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU's Barnier assures Ireland…

EU’s Barnier assures Ireland of support during Brexit talks

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 9:13 am 09/04/2017 09:13am
Share
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, participates in a media conference with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Barnier and Coveney underscored their tight bonds as they seek to tackle the separation of the UK from the EU, something which could have a profound effect on both Ireland and the U.K's Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Brexit negotiator assures Ireland of his full support during the talks and says any deal affecting the border on the island will have to respect EU law.

Michel Barnier told Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney that talks with Britain on the border situation between member state Ireland and the U.K’s Northern Ireland are progressing slowly and have yet to make decisive progress on key issues.

He assured Coveney that “every solution we will look at will have to be fully compatible with Union law” and the EU principle of being able to do business seamlessly across the bloc.

Coveney said that “most importantly,” he wanted to see how the peace process could be maintained between the two, as they share “an invisible border that is 500 kilometers.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?