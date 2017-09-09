501.5
Eurosport’s Bundesliga coverage hit by technical problems

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 9:44 am 09/09/2017 09:44am
Leipzig's Timo Werner scores his side's 2nd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Eurosport is facing criticism in Germany for technical problems during its online broadcast of the season’s first two Friday night Bundesliga games.

Coverage of the Hamburger SV-Leipzig match on Friday was again marred by difficulties — two weeks after fans were frustrated by problems with the season’s first Friday night game.

The broadcaster says, “We very much regret that there were some technical difficulties.”

Eurosport won the right to show 30 Friday night Bundesliga games this season — and five Sunday matches, five Monday night games, playoffs and the Supercup — through its online player, for which fans must pay a fee.

Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol called the broadcasting issues “a catastrophe for football. The fan has to carry the can for everything.”

