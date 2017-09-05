501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU says 40 countries…

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 8:03 am 09/05/2017 08:03am
Share
FILE- In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, a man transports eggs at a processing plant in Gaesti, southern Romania. A European Union official said Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, 40 countries now have been affected by a Europe-wide contaminated egg scandal, including 24 EU members and 16 non-members. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A European Union official says 40 countries now have been affected by a Europe-wide contaminated egg scandal, including 24 EU members and 16 non-members.

Vytenis Andriukaitis, the official in charge of health and food safety for the European Commission, said Tuesday in Estonia that only four countries in the 28-nation EU haven’t had eggs tainted by the pesticide Fipronil, considered a health hazard if consumed in large quantities. The unaffected EU nations are Lithuania, Portugal, Cyprus and Croatia.

Millions of eggs across Europe have been destroyed after they were found to contain traces of Fipronil.

No one has fallen ill in the scandal in which Fipronil was found to have been illegally mixed in an insect spray for chickens. At least two people in the Netherlands have been detained.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?