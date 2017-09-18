501.5
Erdem sparkles with glamour in London Fashion Week catwalk

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 8:08 am 09/18/2017 08:08am
A model wears a creation by designer Erdem during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu has turned the Old Selfridges Hotel into a glamorous speakeasy for his London Fashion Week show.

With classics “Stormy Monday” and “My Funny Valentine” playing, the fashion house named Erdem on Monday displayed glamorous, full-length evening gowns with full-length gloves and sparkly accessories.

Many had floral themes and remarkable detailing, adding to the show’s exuberance and opulence.

While many designers are showing more and more skin, Erdem opts for a subtle celebration of feminine beauty. There were some sheer and lacy outfits, but most were more modest, with either high necklines or sweetheart ones.

The effect was entrancing. Nostalgia was in the air — the program featured a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II meeting Duke Ellington in 1958.

London Fashion week continues later Monday with Christopher Kane, and others.

