501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » England beats Malta 4-0…

England beats Malta 4-0 in World Cup qualifying, tops group

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 4:59 pm 09/01/2017 04:59pm
Share
England's Raheem Sterling, center, is challenged by Malta's Steve Borg, left, during the World Cup group F qualifying soccer match between Malta and England, at the Ta Qali stadium, in Valletta, Malta, Friday Sept.1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

England toiled before putting away 190th-ranked Malta 4-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday, with striker Harry Kane scoring two of four second-half goals to help the team stay two points clear in Group F.

England’s lead remained unchanged with three qualifiers left because second-place Slovakia beat Slovenia 1-0 in Trnava thanks to a bundled close-range goal by Adam Nemec in the 81st minute.

In a potentially defining game on Monday, England hosts Slovakia at Wembley Stadium.

Kane has just gone through his trademark goal drought in August — he hasn’t scored in 12 Premier League games that month for Tottenham — but he got off the mark this season on the first day of September.

The top scorer for the past two seasons in the Premier League collected a short pass from club teammate Dele Alli in the area and slotted home a finish from 10 meters in the 53rd minute, for his ninth international goal in 20 appearances.

Left back Ryan Bertrand scored from 25 meters in the 86th minute, from a shot that goalkeeper Andrew Hogg should have dealt with, before substitute Danny Welbeck poked in a third in the first minute of injury time.

Kane smashed home a fourth with virtually the last kick of the game at Ta’Qali National Stadium.

The three late goals shouldn’t gloss over a disappointing display by England, whose build-up play was ponderous and only improved once Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford came on as a halftime substitute to inject some directness in the visitors’ play.

England has won five and drawn the other two games in its seven qualifiers so far.

In the other match in the group, Scotland won 3-0 at Lithuania to move level on points with Slovenia and four behind Slovakia. Scotland is in third place courtesy of scoring more goals.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?