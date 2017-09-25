201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Emboldened UK Labour Party…

Emboldened UK Labour Party divided over the B-word: Brexit

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 5:15 am 09/25/2017 05:15am
Share
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, and deputy leader Tom Watson attend the opening session of the Labour Party annual conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party is holding its annual conference, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong election showing but facing an internal a divide over Brexit.

Many Labour members want the left-of-center party to slow or stop Britain’s exit from the European Union. But the party has yet to decide whether it wants the U.K. to be in the EU, semi-detached or fully out of the bloc.

Pro-EU party members failed to get a vote about Brexit onto the agenda at the four-day conference, which runs until Wednesday in the seaside city of Brighton.

Party finance spokesman John McDonnell said Monday that the party needs time to build consensus before putting its Brexit policy to a vote.

But lawmaker Heidi Alexander says Labour is “a laughing stock” for dodging the issue.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?