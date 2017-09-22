201.5
Earthquake-hit Mexico City plans archery world championships

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 5:24 am 09/22/2017 05:24am
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a man walks through a door frame of a building that collapsed during a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of archery says Mexico City is still preparing to host the world championships next month despite extensive earthquake damage.

Mexico City is due to host the event, including a congress of archery officials, from Oct. 15-22. Competition finals are being staged in the Zocalo square in the city center.

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen says “while the authorities’ immediate priority will be dealing with the aftermath of the earthquakes, the 2017 World Archery Congress and Championships should continue as planned.”

Dielen says free entry for spectators to the finals can “act as a positive spectacle of sport and solidarity for the people of Mexico City.”

World Archery and its sponsors plan to “contribute to the rehabilitation and rebuilding effort of the city.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

