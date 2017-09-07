501.5
Dutch judge orders government to do more on air pollution

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:02 am 09/07/2017 09:02am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch judge has ordered the government to do more to rein in air pollution, a victory for activists who filed a civil case seeking measures to ensure cleaner air.

According to a written summary of the decision issued Thursday, the civil judge in The Hague ordered the government to draw up a plan to ensure that Dutch air quality meets European Union standards “in the shortest possible time.”

Anne Knol, of the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, called the decision “a genuine breakthrough for healthy air.”

The government had argued in court that it was already taking measures to clean up air and has to work together with local authorities to tackle problem areas, which are mainly in large cities with heavy traffic and industry.

