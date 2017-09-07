501.5
Dozens of migrants found on crippled yacht off Greece

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 7:44 am 09/07/2017 07:44am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has located a crippled yacht carrying dozens of migrants in waters south of the Aegean island of Santorini, and is towing it to safety.

The coast guard says that between 50 and 70 people are believed to be on the vessel, which is expected to reach the port of Iraklion on Crete later Thursday.

The yacht was located following a search and rescue operation, after authorities received a distress call from somebody on board.

A total of 166 people reached the country’s eastern Aegean islands on Wednesday, on smuggling boats from neighboring Turkey. About 16,000 have arrived in Greece so far this year.

