201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Dome of light to…

Dome of light to delight visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 5:27 am 09/27/2017 05:27am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 16, 2013 file photo, a model of the future Abu Dhabi branch of the Louvre museum by French architect Jean Nouvel is on display as part of a sample collection at the museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sunshine and starlight will dance over visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum when it opens in November 2017, filtering through an airy dome with an earthly weight of 7,500 tons - 200 tons more than the iron structure of the Eiffel Tower. Designed by renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum, which sits half in the water, half on terra firma and was built to resemble an Arab village. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

PARIS (AP) — Sunshine and starlight will dance over visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum when it opens in November, filtering through a huge dome that appears to hover over land and sea.

The aery dome, held aloft with four massive but invisible structures, weighs 7,500 tons — 200 tons more than the iron structure of the Eiffel Tower. It’s a defining feature of the new museum on Saadiyat Island, a salty flood plain of the Persian Gulf, which sits half in the water, half on land.

Jean Nouvel, the renowned French architect behind the project, said he wanted to build the museum “in relation to the country it’s in,” using innovative techniques to capture the sands, the sea, the “enormous sky” and the culture of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Life & Style Living News Middle East News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest