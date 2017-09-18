501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Dembele travels to Finland…

Dembele travels to Finland to undergo tendon surgery

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 6:34 am 09/18/2017 06:34am
Share
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, centre, leaves the pitch injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona at the Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outside Madrid, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Barcelona won 2-1. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembele has traveled to Finland to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left thigh tendon.

Barcelona said Monday the newly signed forward will undergo the procedure with a specialist on Tuesday.

He was photographed on a wheelchair as he made his way to the airport in the Catalan city on Monday.

Dembele was injured Saturday during Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club says the 20-year-old Frenchman is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach nearly 150 million euros ($180 million), the biggest ever in the history of the Catalan club.

Dembele replaced Neymar after the Brazil forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer worth more than 220 million euros ($262 million).

Dembele was making only his third appearance with Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league after four matches.

___

This story corrects the date of Dembele’s injury to Saturday instead of Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?