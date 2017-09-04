501.5
Delaney scores hat trick, Denmark beats Armenia 4-1

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 4:58 pm 09/04/2017 04:58pm
Poland's Robert Lewandowski, center, challenges Kazakhstan Yuiriy Logvinenko, left, and Dimitriy Shomko during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Poland and Kazakhstan at National stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Poland, Montenegro, and Denmark all won to keep automatic qualification up for grabs in Group E of European World Cup qualifying on Monday.

Poland stayed in first place by beating Kazakhstan 3-0, with Robert Lewandowski capping the victory by converting a late penalty at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Denmark thrashed Armenia 4-1 away, thanks to a hat trick from Thomas Delaney and a free kick by Christian Eriksen, to stay three points adrift of Poland.

Stevan Jovetic scored for Montenegro in its 1-0 win over Romania, but his side dropped below the Danes on goal difference with two rounds of qualifiers remaining.

Poland hosts Montenegro in the final round in what could be a decisive group game.

