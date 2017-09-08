Danes to investigate oil spill north of German border

501.5
By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 6:21 am 09/08/2017 06:21am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say they have opened an investigation into the spilling of some 200,000 liters (52,00 gallons) of diesel fuel into a harbor in southwestern Denmark.

Local police in Aabenraa, north of the German border, say the oil spill came from a tank at the harbor belonging to hydrocarbon storage and shipping company Dan-Balt, from where it spread into the harbor and the fjord.

Police say the spill that started Thursday, has been contained but “a few birds” have already been euthanized.

Authorities said Friday they were letting the diesel oil evaporate.

There was no immediate word from Dan-Balt which is part of Pan European Terminals Ltd., which operates terminals in Denmark, Russia and the Netherlands.

