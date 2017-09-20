201.5
Danes charge 2 men with joining radical Islamic groups

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 8:12 am 09/20/2017 08:12am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish prosecutors say two men, including a Finnish national, have been charged with violating Denmark’s terrorist laws by traveling to Syria and Somalia to receive weapons training and join extremist groups.

Prosecutor Jan Reckendorff says one of the men joined the Islamic State group in Syria and the other joined the al-Shabab group in Somalia. The men, both aged 24, received weapon training during their trips.

Reckendorff said Wednesday the men, who were not identified, joined the groups in 2013 to 2015. It was not immediately clear whether there is a link between the men, who were both arrested in January and live in western Denmark.

The men face at least four years in jail and the Finn face deportation.

No date for a trial was immediately announced.

