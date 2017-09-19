501.5
Czech appeals court upholds hijab ban at a school

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 6:58 am 09/19/2017 06:58am
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that went against a Somali student who accused a nursing school of discrimination because she wears a hijab.

Ayan Jamaal Ahmednuur demanded an apology and 60,000 koruna ($2,750) in compensation but the Prague 10 district court ruled in January there was no evidence of discrimination.

Ahmednuur appealed but Prague’s Municipal Court ruled on Tuesday that the school didn’t discriminate against her.

Czech law doesn’t ban headscarves in general but the court said Ahmednuur has no right to defy the rules set by the school.

The verdict is final.

The case attracted numerous anti-Muslim activists, who applauded the verdict.

