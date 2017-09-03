501.5
Croatia back on top of Group I after beating Kosovo

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 12:05 pm 09/03/2017 12:05pm
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Domagoj Vida scored in the second half to put Croatia back on top of Group I in World Cup qualifying with a 1-0 win Sunday against Kosovo.

Vida headed in the 74th-minute winner from Luka Modric’s free kick after Kosovo had managed to frustrate the group favorites.

Croatia’s game against Kosovo was called off due to a torrential downpour in the first half on Saturday. The match resumed Sunday on 21 minutes at 0-0.

Ukraine had moved temporarily to the top of the group with a 2-0 victory over Turkey after a brace from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Croatia now leads the group with 16 points, two ahead of Ukraine. Iceland is third on 13 points and Turkey has 11. Finland (4) and Kosovo (1) are at the bottom.

In what is the tightest European group, Ukraine plays Iceland on Tuesday, while Turkey hosts Croatia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

