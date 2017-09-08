501.5
Contested future for Catalonia’s suspended independence vote

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 5:10 am 09/08/2017 05:10am
People walk on a street decorated with a banner calling to vote Yes in the independence referendum and "esteladas" or independence flags in Sabadell, near Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's office says members of his cabinet are meeting Thursday to react to plans by Catalan leaders who have scheduled a vote on the region's secession from Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID (AP) — The future of a contentious referendum on Catalonia’s independence is up in the air after Spain’s constitutional court ordered a preliminary suspension but regional leaders vowed to go ahead, in defiance of Madrid.

Prosecutors are looking into possible charges of disobedience, abuse of power and embezzlement against members of the Catalan government, based in Barcelona.

The country’s top court has previously ruled that only the national government is allowed to call a referendum on secession and that all Spaniards must have a vote.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s cabinet began procedures to also crush a bill approved overnight by Catalan pro-independence lawmakers. If the “yes” vote wins, and no matter the turnout, the new law is meant to become Catalonia’s legal framework, or mini-constitution, as it transitions from a region in northeastern Spain to an independent republic.

