Clinton won’t rule out questioning Trump’s legitimacy

ATLANTA (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she won’t rule out questioning President Donald Trump’s legitimacy depending on what official inquiries uncover about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

But the 2016 Democratic nominee says she knows of no constitutional grounds to challenge the actual election results, regardless of what investigators find.

Clinton made the remarks Monday on NPR’s “Fresh Air.”

The former secretary of state is touting a book about her unsuccessful campaign.

Clinton tells NPR she has no doubt Russian propaganda played a role in her loss.

She says she still believes then-FBI Director James Comey helped tip the election by telling Congress in a late-October letter that he was still looking into her email practices at the State Department.

