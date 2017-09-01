501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor dies…

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor dies of cancer at 85

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 12:31 pm 09/01/2017 12:31pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, the former Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 85.

The diocese said he died Friday. Murphy O’Connor had been living in west London when he was hospitalized last month.

He served as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales from March 2000 until his retirement in 2009.

He worked as a bishop for four decades, starting at the Diocese Arundel and Brighton in southeast England.

Pope John Paul II made Murphy-O’Connor a cardinal in 2001.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?