201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Britain hopes for Brexit…

Britain hopes for Brexit progress; EU leaders cautious

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 5:20 am 09/23/2017 05:20am
Share
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech, in Florence, Italy, Friday Sept. 22, 2017. May will try Friday to revive foundering Brexit talks — and unify her fractious government — by proposing a two-year transition after Britain's departure from the European Union in 2019 during which the U.K. would continue to pay into the bloc's coffers. (AP Photo/Maurizio Degl'Innocenti, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the EU are preparing to head back to the Brexit negotiating table after a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May that received a cautious welcome from the bloc’s leaders.

May offered Friday to keep paying the EU and following its rules during a two-year transition period after the U.K. formally leaves in March 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the tone of May’s speech. But he says clarity still is needed on three big issues: the rights of European citizens, the amount Britain must pay to settle its obligations to the EU, and the status of the Irish border.

He said “if those three points are not clarified, then we cannot move forward on the rest.”

Negotiators are due to start a fourth round of Brexit talks on Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?