501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Boris Johnson fuels speculation…

Boris Johnson fuels speculation about UK leadership bid

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 6:33 am 09/16/2017 06:33am
Share
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson answers a journalist's question on Myanmar as he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hold a press conference after their meeting on Libya at Lancaster House in London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has fueled speculation that he hopes to eventually succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, spelling out his Brexit goals days before her major policy speech on the subject.

Johnson said in The Daily Telegraph newspaper Saturday that Britain shouldn’t pay for the right to European markets and shouldn’t seek to remain in the single market and the customs union.

Johnson was an avid campaigner for leaving the European Union. He again raised the widely discredited idea that leaving the EU could allow Britain to add 350 million pounds ($475 million) a week to the National Health Service.

May has been able to hold onto her job despite a disastrous general election result on June 8, but has been facing increasing pressure recently.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?