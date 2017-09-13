Besiktas defeats Porto 3-1 in Champions League opener

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Besiktas managed to break through FC Porto’s defense to open its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Porto was yet to concede this season, but Talisca, Cenk Tosun, and Ryan Babel all scored for the visitors at Estadio do Dragao.

After Talisca opened the scoring, Porto equalized thanks to an own goal by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic.

Tosun gave the Turkish side the lead again before halftime, and Babel sealed the victory in the second half.

In the other Group G match, Leipzig made its Champions League debut with a 1-1 home draw against Monaco.

Porto has won only two of its last eight home matches in European competitions.

It was coming off five straight wins to start the season in Portugal, all without conceding.

Porto was without Vincent Aboubakar and Maxi Pereira because of suspensions. Aboubakar played on loan with Besiktas last season.

___

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.