Besiktas defeats Porto 3-1 in Champions League opener

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 5:04 pm 09/13/2017 05:04pm
Besiktas' Ryan Babel, right, celebrates with teammate Cenk Tosun after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Porto and Besiktas at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Besiktas managed to break through FC Porto’s defense to open its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Porto was yet to concede this season, but Talisca, Cenk Tosun, and Ryan Babel all scored for the visitors at Estadio do Dragao.

After Talisca opened the scoring, Porto equalized thanks to an own goal by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic.

Tosun gave the Turkish side the lead again before halftime, and Babel sealed the victory in the second half.

In the other Group G match, Leipzig made its Champions League debut with a 1-1 home draw against Monaco.

Porto has won only two of its last eight home matches in European competitions.

It was coming off five straight wins to start the season in Portugal, all without conceding.

Porto was without Vincent Aboubakar and Maxi Pereira because of suspensions. Aboubakar played on loan with Besiktas last season.

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

