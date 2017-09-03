501.5
Belgium qualifies for World Cup after beating Greece

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:04 pm 09/03/2017 05:04pm
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, challenges Greece's Kostas Manolas, left, and Zeca, during the World Cup Group H qualifying soccer match between Greece and Belgium at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Sunday Sept. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Romelu Lukaku was on target Sunday to give Belgium a 2-1 win over Greece and a place at next year’s World Cup.

The Group H fixture was goalless until the 70th minute, when Jan Vertonghen blasted the visitors into the lead with a fierce shot.

Greece responded three minutes later through Zeca, but only one more minute passed before Belgium retook the lead thanks to Lukaku’s header.

Victory leaves the Belgians top with an unassailable eight-point lead over second-place Bosnia and Herzegovina. That makes Belgium the first European team confirmed for the World Cup besides host nation Russia.

Two goals from Edin Dzeko helped the Bosnians beat Gibraltar 4-0 to leapfrog Greece into second place.

Fourth-place Cyprus’ already slim hopes of qualifying took another blow in a 1-0 loss away to Estonia, thanks to Mattias Kait’s winning goal in the dying seconds.

